Hot weather, strong winds heighten wildfire danger in Australia

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (NBC) – One of the largest evacuations in Australia’s history is underway ahead of hot weather and strong winds that are forecast to worsen devastating wildfires raging across the country.
Across southeastern Australia Friday morning, a heatwave and strong winds are fueling a state of emergency with new fires burning on an island popular with tourists and thousands of people on the run from areas along the coast, bracing for what officials call a “terrible day.”
More than 3,000 firefighters, including Americans, are doing what they can from the air and on the ground.
The wildfires came through here a few days ago but in a lot of places, they’re still burning. Conditions are so dry, fire officials say only the slightest shift in the wind could be devastating.
A nature reserve that was teeming with wildlife is now a charred moonscape, but it’s contained. Casey Addison and his fire team trying to keep it that way. “This fire is a long way west and that that’s where we want to keep in the escarpment area rather than towards houses and assets,” Addison said.
Hundreds of people were evacuated Friday by Australia’s Navy after being stranded on a beach hemmed in by flames.
Authorities have expanded the size of the danger zone because of embers that can be whipped up by the wind and start new fires. It doesn’t mean everybody is evacuating but authorities say if necessary they will force people to get out.