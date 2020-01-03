Mountain lions found eating human remains near Arizona trailhead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Three mountain lions were found eating human remains near a trail in Tucson, Arizona a few hours before New Year’s Day.
Wildlife officials euthanized the three mountain lions after finding them near the trail. They were found only 50 yards away from the trailhead and nearby homes at the time of the incident.
Officials say they do not believe the mountain lions killed the victim.
Wildlife officials also said the mountain lions did not show any fear of them before being euthanized.
The popular trailhead was later reopened on New Year’s Day.
Mark Hart from Arizona Game and Fish was shocked by the incident. He said, “The behavior which was abnormal is consuming human remains. Mountain lions are not scavengers. They prefer live prey. Mountain lions feeding on human remains is exceedingly rare.”
One hiker said, “Wild animals don’t want any part of us. There’s no wild animal that starts their day saying, “Give me some human.” It’s not there.”
Hart said, “We have to access the risks in that case and we didn’t feel it was an acceptable risk to leave those lions in Pima Canyon. If a lion eats human remains, it is more likely to attack human beings in the future.”
Officials say the remains have not been identified. An autopsy has been scheduled for next week.