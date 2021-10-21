House asks DOJ to criminally prosecute Trump adviser Steve Bannon for refusing to comply with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The House of Representatives voted Thursday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.
On Tuesday, the House Select Committee voted unanimously to hold Bannon in contempt, triggering the House-wide vote.
The House voted largely along party lines with just nine House Republicans voting for the resolution to charge Bannon with contempt of Congress.
The resolution allows the matter to be handed over to the Justice Department which will then decide whether to pursue criminal charges against Bannon.
Bannon has argued that the House cannot demand his testimony and documents because it is protected under executive privilege. Former President Trump’s lawyers have made a similar argument. But the committee asserts that Bannon was a private citizen when he spoke to then-President Trump ahead of the attack on the Capitol.
Earlier Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland testified in front of Congress.
Garland said would follow “facts and the law” on whether to charge Bannon with contempt of Congress.