House catches fire near RV Manor

MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters responded to a house in East Medford Tuesday evening .

Medford Fire Department received multiple calls reporting fire around 5 PM Tuesday evening.

A house was on fire at the 1300 block of La Loma Drive.

That’s behind the Rogue Valley Manor between the Manor and Centennial Golf Club.

Medford Fire Department said on initial arrival there was heavy fire at the back and side of the house but the residents of the house had already exited safely.

“There were no injuries that were reported due to the fire, they did find one dog we were able to get the dog out of home without any incident and it should be fine”, Eric Thompson, Medford Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the original property and did not damage any neighboring houses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.