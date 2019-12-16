House Democrat expected to leave party over impeachment, resigning staff members say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van drew is expected to leave the Democratic party.
According to GOP officials, the House freshman is planning to break from his party and become a Republican.
Van Drew reportedly discussed switching parties in a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House Friday.
In response, six members of Van Drew’s staff are resigning, saying they respect the congressman but can no longer in good conscience continue their service.
The staff members include Van Drew’s legislative director, communications director and director of constituency relations.
Some of the resigning staff members say Van Drew is planning to switch parties because he opposes the impeachment of President Trump.