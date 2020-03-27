House members head to Capitol Hill for in-person vote on economic stimulus package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) On Friday, lawmakers are scrambling to get back to Capitol Hill after word that the $2 trillion plan, including checks for Americans, may be in jeopardy.
It could be delayed because at least one skeptical member of Congress is forcing everyone to come back and vote in person.
One member of Congress, Republican Thomas Massey of Kentucky, hinted he’ll call for a recorded vote on the coronavirus rescue, forcing at least 216 lawmakers back to Washington to vote in person.
Michigan’s Fred Upton tweeted, “I’m driving back to dc to help get this thing over the finish line.”
Arizona’s Ruben Gallego said, “I am jumping on the red-eye tonight.”
Dean Phillips of Minnesota called it “a principled but terribly misguided stunt” that’ll cost taxpayers $200,000.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said, “We have members who are quarantined. We have members who have challenges with airlines that are getting their flights canceled.”
At stake: $1,200 checks for Americans and billions for unemployment, hospitals, businesses, and state and local governments.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is confident it’ll pass Friday. She said, “We expect to have a voice vote on it but if we don’t. We’ll be prepared for whatever it is.”
Congress is scrambling to save the economy while and Americans are running out of cash. The plan includes money for people who file for unemployment.
Claims went through the roof this week with a record 3.2 million, more than twice what was expected.