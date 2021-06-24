House Speaker Pelosi announces Jan. 6 investigation committee

Pelosi said it’s imperative that the truth of what happened that day be fully explored so that such violence won’t be repeated. She acknowledged a bi-partisan commission with appointed members would have been preferable, such as the one formed after the 9/11 attacks.
But after a bill establishing a commission passed the House last month with the support of 35 Republicans, it failed in the Senate due to lack of support from enough Republicans, which means the House will now run its own probe.
Pelosi said, “Again, January 6 is one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. I have said it now three times. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day, and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen and that we root out the causes of it all. The select committee will investigate and report on the facts and the causes of the attack and it will make, report recommendations for the prevention of any future attack.”
House Democratic and Republican leaders will now appoint members to serve on the select committee.
Speaker Pelosi did not establish a specific timeline for the committee to produce a report or announce rules for the investigation.