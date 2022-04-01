House votes to federally decriminalize marijuana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Congress is inching closer to making marijuana legal at the federal level.

The House of Representatives passed a bill Friday that would prevent federal agencies from denying federal workers security clearances for cannabis use. The vote was by a slim margin 220 to 204 and is not likely to pass in the Senate.

The House bill would allow the Veterans Administration to recommend medical marijuana to veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Plus gain revenue by authorizing a sales tax on marijuana products.

In addition, the bill would expunge the records of people convicted of non-violent cannabis offenses.

Senate Democrats have a similar legalization bill in the queue. However, neither that bill nor the House-passed MORE Act is expected to get the 60-vote threshold needed for passage in the Senate.