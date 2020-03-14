How to talk to your kids about coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you haven’t talked to your kids about coronavirus yet, experts say now is the time.
Medford psychotherapist Adrienne Miller says your kids are likely noticing changes happening in their daily lives and yours.
She says don’t be afraid to have a conversation with your kids because they need to be prepared for what’s happening and be comforted too.
“They love to know how they can help and you can make a game out of how to wash your hands. Sing two happy birthdays and that’s how long it takes to wash them and make them feel like they’re contributing to preventing,” she said.
Miller says anxiety in kids can disrupt their sleeping and eating habits.
She says it’s best to stick to a schedule even if your kids are home from school, such as keeping the same bedtime every night.
And if they ask you questions you don’t know, she says to be honest. You could say scientists are working on solutions and reassure them everything will be okay.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.