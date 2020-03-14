Home
How to talk to your kids about coronavirus

How to talk to your kids about coronavirus

Local News Top Stories Video , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you haven’t talked to your kids about coronavirus yet, experts say now is the time.

Medford psychotherapist Adrienne Miller says your kids are likely noticing changes happening in their daily lives and yours.

She says don’t be afraid to have a conversation with your kids because they need to be prepared for what’s happening and be comforted too.

“They love to know how they can help and you can make a game out of how to wash your hands. Sing two happy birthdays and that’s how long it takes to wash them and make them feel like they’re contributing to preventing,” she said.

Miller says anxiety in kids can disrupt their sleeping and eating habits.

She says it’s best to stick to a schedule even if your kids are home from school, such as keeping the same bedtime every night.

And if they ask you questions you don’t know, she says to be honest. You could say scientists are working on solutions and reassure them everything will be okay.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »