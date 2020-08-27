Home
Howard’s Pharmacy ‘red-tagged’ by OSHA

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The only pharmacy in Lakeview has been ‘red-tagged’ by the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration or OSHA.

The owner says Howard’s Pharmacy in Lakeview has received nearly $10,000 in OSHA fines and further use of the building is banned. This because customers were not required to wear masks.

“It’s not about whether it’s a good idea or bad idea to mask up or if they’re effective or not, its not about that its about the delivery of pharmacy resources,” said Caleb Howard, a pharmacist at Howard’s pharmacy.

The business is now required to operate curbside, resulting in a drop in sales, according to Howard.

He says he’s contacting a lawyer to challenge the OSHA fines. Lake County’s state legislators say they’re contacting OSHA, and looking into the matter.

