Howard’s Pharmacy ‘red-tagged’ by OSHA

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The only pharmacy in Lakeview has been ‘red-tagged’ by the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration or OSHA.
The owner says Howard’s Pharmacy in Lakeview has received nearly $10,000 in OSHA fines and further use of the building is banned. This because customers were not required to wear masks.
“It’s not about whether it’s a good idea or bad idea to mask up or if they’re effective or not, its not about that its about the delivery of pharmacy resources,” said Caleb Howard, a pharmacist at Howard’s pharmacy.
The business is now required to operate curbside, resulting in a drop in sales, according to Howard.
He says he’s contacting a lawyer to challenge the OSHA fines. Lake County’s state legislators say they’re contacting OSHA, and looking into the matter.
