Human remains found in Myrtle Creek

Myrtle Creek, Ore. – Human remains were found along the South Umpqua River in Myrtle Creek Monday.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen walking along the river called 911 after he spotted what appeared to be human remains.
Police responded to the scene and determined the remains were indeed human in origin.
Deputies said the Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated to investigate the case.
There has not yet been any determination as to the cause of death or identity of the remains.
DSCO said there will be no more additional information released until investigators learn more.