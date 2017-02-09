Home
Human remains found in Provolt

“It really was surprisingly kind of surreal.”

Ryan Soldridge was hiking behind his mom’s house off Williams Highway in Provolt when he stumbled upon something odd.

“At first we came across what we thought was some type of leg bone or something, and we looked closer and closer and found a couple of skulls it looked like, and some clothing.”

Soldridge was with his dog and friend in a place he says “wasn’t very well traveled” – but never expected to find human remains.

“Like a sweatshirt that had all the ribs still intact in it, the sleeves were tied up together, we found like a large work boot, and it looked like some type of beer, a beer bottle.”

Soldridge’s friend immediately called 911.

Now Oregon State Police is investigating who the remains belong to and what the cause of death was.

As for Soldridge – he says he isn’t interested in knowing anything more about the case, but does have a message.

“If whoever it was, or whoever it may be was being looked for, I hope it has closure for somebody.”

Nicole Stein
