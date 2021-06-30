Home
Human remains found in rural Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Human skeletal remains were reportedly found in Klamath County.

Investigators said on Sunday, June 27, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area about three miles south of Lake of the Woods after someone found skeletal remains.

Eventually, it was determined the remains were that of a human.

The sheriff’s office is working on the investigation with help from Jackson County Search and Rescue, Oregon State Police, and other agencies.

Further details will be released when available, KCSO said.

