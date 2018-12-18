Recent leads shine light on Siskiyou County cold case

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A 16-year-old cold case is gaining momentum, according to investigators.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Angela “Angie” Fullmer reportedly went missing in southern Siskiyou County on December 15, 2002. She was allegedly with a former boyfriend when she was last seen.
With the anniversary of her disappearance, the sheriff’s office said now is the time to get this cold case solved. “We know there are people residing in our county who have information about this case,” SCSO said.
According to deputies, they have new leads in the case and the Major Crimes Unit is receiving help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone who helps crack the case could get a reward of up to $2,500. That reward may increase.