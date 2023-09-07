Hurricane Lee expected to rapidly intensify

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Intensifying heat and accelerating Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean are major weather threats to the central, northeastern & southern U.S. in the hours and days ahead.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to become a formidable Category 5 hurricane soon and storm trackers are combing through multiple models to see if — and where — it could hit the U.S.

In central and northeast regions, heat days feel like the new snow days as scorching temperatures force some schools to dismiss early or close altogether.

One frustrated parent said, “We know how hot it’s going to be every summer. So the fact they aren’t prepared for these incidents is kind of ridiculous.”

Many parents across the northeast are sweltering under near-record temperatures in cities like Philadelphia, New York, and D.C.

Several school districts closed or adjusted schedules, sending some kids home for virtual learning just as their new school year begins.

Baltimore City Public Schools District Spokesperson André Riley said, “It’s better to shift them into an environment where they can focus on learning and teaching, rather than, it’s so hot.”

Some cooling relief could arrive there Friday, but Texas and parts of Arizona could see triple-digit temperatures through the weekend.

Floridians are still cleaning up from Hurricane Idalia, the Category 3 storm that barreled into its northwest coast last month.

Eyes are now on Hurricane Lee, swirling faster in the Atlantic.

Current models have it passing north of the Leeward and Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, possibly becoming a Category 5, meaning sustained winds over 160 miles per hour by late Friday.

Forecasters say it’s too soon to tell if or where it could smash into the US mainland. But even if it stays out to sea, areas along the East Coast could experience dangerous surf and rip currents.

