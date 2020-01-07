Husband charged with murder of missing woman Jennifer Dulos

FARMINTON, Conn. (NBC News) – The estranged husband of a Connecticut woman who has been missing for months has been arrested and charged with her murder.
Police took Fotis Dulos into custody at his Farmington home Tuesday.
Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in June and again in September in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance.
Troconis was also arrested again Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Jennifer Dulos was last seen in May. She and Fotis were involved in a divorce and custody battle.
Last summer, in an exclusive interview with WNBC, Fotis Dulos insisted he didn’t kill his wife and said he was ready for a court battle.
“I know what I’ve done and i know what i haven’t done. I have to stand and fight and hope the truth is going to come out,” Dulos said.
