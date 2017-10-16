Idaho soldier pleads guilty to desertion

FT. BRAGG, N.C. (CNN) – Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to two charges at a court martial hearing Monday.
The U.S. Army sergeant pleded to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after leaving his base in Afghanistan in 2009.
Bergdahl was held prisoner by the Taliban until 2014. They released him in exchange for five detainees being held at Guantanamo Bay.
Former President Barack Obama didn’t grant a pardon for Bergdahl before leaving office. And he probably won’t get much sympathy from President Donald Trump.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said Bergdahl “should be shot” for leaving his post.
Bergdahl was tried by a military judge, not a jury, per his request. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.