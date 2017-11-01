Identity of Medford bank robber released

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have released details about their investigation into a Medford bank robbery.
Medford police said officers responded to a reported robbery at the Washington Federal Bank on Biddle Road at 9:12 Tuesday morning.
According to MPD, a suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were seen during the robbery and nobody was injured.
High-quality surveillance of the suspect were quickly obtained and passed on to officers responding to the area. Witnesses said they had seen the suspect run north from the bank.
About 20 minutes after the robbery was reported, an MPD sergeant saw someone who he believed to be the suspect enter the Carl’s Jr. in the Bear Creek Plaza, two blocks from the bank. Officers and detectives contacted the suspect in the restaurant, where he was taken into custody without incident.
36-year-old Stephen Plante was booked into the Jackson County Jail for one count of bank robbery.