If you have COVID-19 symptoms get tested, experts say

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s no secret that coronavirus testing has been limited across the country and region.
It’s why medical professionals previously advised only people most at risk get tested.
But now they’re changing that directive.
With the Oregon Health Authority loosening testing guidelines and more testing sites available, health officials are now saying it’s important to get tested if you’re feeling any COVID-19 symptoms.
Klamath Falls Public Health’s Valeree Lane says it’s also about when to reopen the state and testing plays a significant role.
“With more testing, theoretically, we’ll be able to see if more people have the virus. Because we know the majority of people who contract coronavirus are not going to have any symptoms,” she said.
Finding out you have coronavirus can increase your chance of protecting yourself and others around you.
Aside from self-isolating, you could be prescribed medications to help you fight some of the more dangerous complications of the virus, such as blood clots.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.