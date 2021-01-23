Impeachment trial to begin February 9

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) –The second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump could begin in a few weeks. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made the announcement Friday.
Schumer laid out the timeline saying that the Senate will receive the articles of impeachment on Monday. Members will be sworn in Tuesday, and then both the House managers and defense will have time to draft legal briefs. Once those briefs are drafted, preparations for trial could begin the week of February 8th.
The Senate will be required to determine whether Trump should be convicted of the charge.
A conviction requires a two-thirds majority, which means at least 17 Republicans would have to join all of the Democrats.
If convicted, the Senate is also expected to vote on whether to bar Trump from holding office again.
Schumer said, “The January 6th insurrection at the Capitol incited by Donald J. Trump was a day none of us will ever forget. We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us but healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is owed a “full and fair process where the former president can mount a defense.”
McConnell has said he’s undecided on whether to convict Trump.