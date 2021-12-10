Increased patrols at Crater High School due to ‘vague threat’

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point’s high school notified students and families about an apparent threat.

Central Point School District #6 sent out the following message Friday morning:

Crater High School Families,

I want to inform you of a report called into the SafeOregon tip line last night. The report was of a vague threat that was not specific. Regardless, Central Point Police began investigating immediately and are working with the school to identify and contact the individuals involved. Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked there to be additional patrols and police presence at Crater today.

Our student’s safety and wellbeing is our top priority, we take all threats seriously, and work diligently with the Central Point Police Department to ensure every report is followed up on with fidelity.

We want to commend the person who filed the report when they experienced concern. If you see something, never hesitate to reach out. You can use the SafeOregon anonymous tip by calling or texting 844-472-3367 or by emailing [email protected].

Sincerely,

Walt Davenport

Superintendent