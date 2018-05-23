Indecent exposure suspect sought by police

PROSPECT, Ore. – Police say they’re trying to track down a man who exposed himself at a convenience store in Prospect.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, May 20, a man walked into the Cascade Gorge Store. While at the register paying for his items, he repeatedly exposed his genitals to the female clerk.
The man left the store as a passenger in an older red SUV, deputies said. He is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with a beard. He was wearing a grey or brown t-shirt and some type of garment on his head.
Investigators are also trying to find the driver of the SUV the suspect got into. The man is considered a witness, not a suspect. He’s described as a man in his 20 who was last seen wearing a red t-shirt under a button down shirt, police said.
Surveillance images of both the suspect and witness can be found here: suspect photo, witness photo, SUV photo
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-774-8333.