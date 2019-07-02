Independence Day flyover schedule

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In commemoration of Independence Day, F-15 Eagles from the Oregon Air National Guard will fly over numerous cities in southwest Oregon.
Fighter jets with the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls fly by local communities 1,000 feet above ground at a speed of 400 miles-per-hour.
The 173rd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers on July 4, 2018:
- 9:45 a.m. Central Point 4th of July Freedom Festival, Central Point, Ore.
- 10:00 a.m. Downtown Klamath Falls, Klamath Falls, Ore.
- 10:15 a.m. Downtown Ashland, Ashland, Ore.
- 10:45 a.m. City Hall Park, Dorris, Cal.
- 11:00 a.m. Main Street, Eagle Point, Ore.
- 11:15 a.m. Lake of the Woods, Klamath County, Ore.
- 11:30 a.m. Oregon Ave. — Main Street, Creswell, Ore.