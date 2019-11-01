Indiana teen pleads guilty to killing pregnant girlfriend

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) – There is now a guilty plea in the case against the Mishawaka High School football player who killed his pregnant classmate last December.
17-year-old Aaron Trejo now faces up to 80 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang, who was six months pregnant with his child.
“It doesn’t matter how much time someone is given.” Said Mishawaka Police Department Lieutenant Tim Williams. “The loss is never going to be replaced.”
Lt.Williams knows most of the kids who grew up in Mishawaka. He grew close to Breanna through the school district’s DARE program.
The now 17-year-old Aaron Trejo murdered Breana last December. The Mishawaka High School student was six months pregnant with his child. Her body was found in a dumpster behind a Mishawaka restaurant.
Dave Rouhselang is Breana’s father. He said, “I could tell it was my daughter. I could tell from some of the mannerisms of the coroner, that it was my daughter.”
Trejo pleaded guilty to murder and feticide. Now he faces more than 80 years in prison.
It’s a sentence for a crime still felt every day in a community by those who will always remember Breana.