Infant death under investigation in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – The death of an infant is under investigation in Siskiyou County.
Investigators said on the evening of August 14, a woman and her companion were staying at a rural Siskiyou County campsite with the woman’s 7-month-old baby and a 2-year-old child.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, the adults put the baby and the 2-year-old in a vehicle for the night while the pair opted to sleep in a nearby tent.
The next morning, the mother said she found the baby unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The sheriff’s office said the mother and her companion were visiting the area from out-of-state. They were released pending the outcome of the outcome of a criminal investigation. Possible child neglect charges against the adults are under review.
Deputies said physical abuse is not apparent in this case. However, the 2-year-old was taken into protective custody.
On August 16, an autopsy was conducted. So far, the results are inconclusive as investigators wait for a toxicology report.