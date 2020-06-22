Inhaled Remdesivir trials to start

(NBC) Gilead Sciences will soon begin human trials for an inhaled version of Remdesivir for treating COVID-19 patients.
Gilead says it will begin to screen healthy volunteers this week and hopes to begin the trials in August.
If successful, Gilead says patients will be able to take the antiviral drug at earlier stages of the disease using a nebulizer. This means it could possibly be administered outside of the hospital.
Remdesivir is currently given to patients intravenously.
The FDA granted an emergency use authorization for the drug to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients last month.
The company also announced it expects to have more than two million treatment courses of Remdesivir manufactured by the end of the year.