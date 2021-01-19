Injured hiker airlifted from Grayback Mountain

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An injured hiker was rescued from Grayback Mountain.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, January 18, a man and a woman were hiking about a mile from Grayback Cabin when the 42-year-old woman got injured and couldn’t continue on or backtrack.
The man she was with was able to call for help, which was received by rescuers at about 5:00 p.m.
Josephine County Search and Rescue volunteers tried hiking to the location where the hikers were at, but couldn’t make it due to extreme conditions.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched that night and the crew dropped off a paramedic with supplies to help get the hikers through the night.
The next morning, an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter retrieved the hikers and paramedic after several attempts.
The woman’s injuries are being evaluated, the sheriff’s office said.