Inmate convicted of crimes in Jackson County dies while in state custody

ONTARIO, Ore. – A man who was found guilty of criminal charges in Jackson County died while in state custody.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said 71-year-old John Francis Ross passed away on the afternoon of November 6. He was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario near the Oregon-Idaho border.

“Ross entered DOC custody on May 18, 2006, from Jackson County with an earliest release date of August 26, 2029,” the DOC said.

According to prison records, Ross’ list of criminal offenses included rape, sodomy, and sex abuse.

The state medical examiner will reportedly work to determine the cause of death.