International student restrictions lifted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Northeastern, Georgetown, University of Southern California, and University of Michigan had joined the suit with other institutions including Princeton and Cornell supporting.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia had sued the administration.
The rule, issued earlier this month said foreign students on F1 and M1 visas would need to take at least some courses in person in order to legally remain in the U.S. in the fall semester.