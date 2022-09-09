Weather conditions impacting Rum Creek Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —The National Weather Service is issuing a combination of red flag warnings and heat advisories through Saturday for western Oregon.

Fire officials say the conditions are impacting the Rum Creek Fire. The fire sits just over 21,000 acres, with 46% containment.

Wind gusts, high temperatures, and low humidity create critical fire conditions. We’re told more hidden hot spots are expected to become active over the weekend, under the conditions.

Crews say the biggest concern heading into the weekend is the potential of new fires starting.

“These next few days are of great concern, historically in Oregon and other places when he sees these kinds of numbers historically we can have pretty big fires,” said Rum Creek Fire spokesperson, Eric Abramson.

To stay up to date on the latest evacuation status visit, the Rum Creek Fire Facebook page.