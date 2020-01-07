Iranian protesters chant for revenge over killing of General Soleimani

KERMAN, Iran (NBC) – A massive crowd in Iran Tuesday heard an Iranian military commander threaten revenge against the United States.
Iran’s top military commander threatened to burn down places important to the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike last week.
Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, heard the crowd of supporters chant back, “revenge, revenge.”
The crowd estimated at one million people or more gathered in a central square in Kerman, the hometown of the dead general.
The latest threat mirrored the demands of top Iranian officials to retaliate against the U.S. airstrike.
The killing of General Qassem Soleimani has drastically raised tensions across the Middle East.
the threats have led to calls on Capitol Hill for legislation to stop President Trump from going to war with Iran.