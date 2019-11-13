Iraqis gather to protest government corruption

BAGHDAD, Iraq (NBC) – Anti-government protesters clashed with riot police Wednesday during ongoing demonstrations in central Baghdad.
Riot police fired tear gas at protesters while several people were injured and quickly taken for treatment at makeshift medical aid areas.
Demonstrators called for their right to be observed and for an end to corruption.
Protests began peacefully but soon became violent.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Iraqi teachers and students also gathered near Tahrir Square to protest against corruption. They chanted anti-government slogans and waved flags.
The current cycle of protests has left more than 320 people dead.
Protests are targeting Iraq’s entire political class and are calling for the overhaul of the sectarian system established of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.