Thief steals thousands of dollars from Pennsylvania kids’ piggy banks

Victoria Lanza is still reeling after discovering a thief essentially stole candy from her babies at their home in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania. “When I realized there was no money in there I was shaking, I was very upset,” she said.
She and her boyfriend, Dustin Chapman, had been collecting money in two piggy banks for their two young daughters, one-and-a-half-year-old Arabella and eight-month-old old Bailee, to set aside for their future. “For their college tuition and for getting a new car when they’re 18,” Lanza explained. “Through gifts through presents, through any holiday funds that they got.”
When Lanza went to add Halloween money to her girls’ piggy banks in her daughters’ room, that’s when she saw money was missing.
State police said between the two banks, the thief got away with $3,000 in hundred dollar bills.
Lanza said, “What was left was two hundred dollar bills, a ripped 20 and two dollar bills that were written out for like, happy birthday Bella or the day of her birth she got two dollar bills, they’re sentimental dollars.”
Chapman added, “It’s tough enough. You’re starting a college fund you think a piggy bank is good enough, nobody’s going to take out of it but they do.”
While state police say they have no suspects yet for this theft, they are looking at some people and say whoever did this is someone the couple most likely knows.
Lanza and Chapman run a landscaping business from their home and have people on the property all the time. “That I would allow somebody in my house that would…” Lanza said. “We have workers all day every day that are here all day every day here so.”
Chapman said, “We don’t know who took it. When it does happen, you’re going to think everybody’s a suspect.”