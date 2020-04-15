Home
IRS launches coronavirus relief check tracker

IRS launches coronavirus relief check tracker

Economy News Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The IRS coronavirus relief payment tracker is live on irs.gov.

The “Get My Payment” website tells users when they can expect their coronavirus relief check.

There’s also an option to update your information like adding direct deposit info or change your address.

In order to use the website, you may need your 2019 tax return if you’ve filed and your 2018 tax return.

You’ll also need your Social Security number.

Be sure to visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments

But Wednesday morning, the site was overwhelmed by the amount of traffic.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »