IRS launches coronavirus relief check tracker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The IRS coronavirus relief payment tracker is live on irs.gov.
The “Get My Payment” website tells users when they can expect their coronavirus relief check.
There’s also an option to update your information like adding direct deposit info or change your address.
In order to use the website, you may need your 2019 tax return if you’ve filed and your 2018 tax return.
You’ll also need your Social Security number.
Be sure to visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments
But Wednesday morning, the site was overwhelmed by the amount of traffic.