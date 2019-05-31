Island home for sale off the New Jersey coast

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (WCAU) – Are you in the market for a waterfront home at the Jersey Shore? How about one that’s surrounded by water?
There’s a place for sale just like that off Long Beach Island.
The home comes with a dock, but no driveway. You have to approach the home in a boat, there is no other way.
Realtors call this the most unique real estate opportunity in New Jersey: a 2,900 square-foot house on its own five and a half-acre island.
Almost every square inch of the home has some type of water view, especially the rooftop deck with unobstructed 360-degree panoramic vistas.
The bank-owned property is about an eighth-of-a-mile from the rest of town, about a five-minute boat ride. And the price is a mere $1,999,999!
The property has been on the market for about a month.