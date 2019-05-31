Thousands of people evacuated ahead of Canadian wildfires

ALBERTA, Canada (CTV) – Massive wildfires still burning in northern Alberta have now forced about 10,000 people from their homes.
About 5,000 people have been out of their homes in and around the “high-level area” for more than a week.
The fire has now grown to three times the size of Edmonton.
Evacuation orders are in place in several other communities including Wabaska where a wildfire has moved to within just three miles from homes, and strong winds continue to fan the flames.
Smoke has drifted south to Edmonton, and the poor air quality resulted in some outdoor events being canceled last night.