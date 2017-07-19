Jackson Care Connect upgrades free phone program

Medford, Ore. – A local non-profit agency is providing access to free smartphones for Oregon Health Plan members.
For several years, Jackson Care Connect helped its members obtain simple cell phones without internet access through the federal free-phone program.
On July 17, the organization partnered with Assurance Wireless to provide upgraded Android smartphones with “free” voice, texting and internet for members.
Jackson Care Connect said they changed the program to meet the way its members now communicate.
“Members will be able to call their doctor and health care providers, but they will also have the Internet access they need to job hunt, seek housing, apply for the Oregon Health Plan or SNAP benefits, and even stay in touch with their personal network,” said Jennifer Lind, CEO of Jackson Care Connect. “These are all as important a part of their overall health as calling or going online to make a doctor’s appointment.”
The program is funded by federal telecommunication fees.
According to Jackson Care Connect, those who qualify for Medicaid and some other special programs meet the income requirements for mobile phone program.
To apply, visit to lifelineapply.com/careoregon. For more information, you can call 503-416-1479 or email [email protected]