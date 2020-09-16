Jackson Co. Expo continues to give shelter to fire victims

It was only meant to be a temporary basis, but it’s still very busy.
Expo director Helen Funk says, “We quickly went from a place where people were going to stop, to a place people were going to need to stay.”
The Expo was initially meant to serve as a drive up distribution center, but as evacuations continued, the county made a decision.
Funk continues, “Something we’ve never ever done is house people. This was new to all of us. Quickly teams from around the county came into place and we’ve got cots, and 3 buildings up and running… so we are now a temporary place where people can come and sleep.”
Some displaced Jackson County residents have been here for days.
The Expo says it felt overwhelmed on Friday dealing with the issue on its own.
The American Red Cross then deployed volunteers from around the country to help out.
One Red Cross volunteer traveled in this weekend from Nashville, Tennessee.
She says, “It means a lot to help people when they struggle. I guess I feel their vulnerability.”
Outside the expo, other temporary relief sites are popping up throughout the county.
Rogue Retreat’s urban campground off Biddle Road in Medford is expanding its capacity.
It’s also adding 10 more beds to its Kelly Shelter.
Still, people are camping out at Hawthorne Park in the smoke.
Kelly Madding, Medford Deputy City Manager says, “Either we’re going to bring resources to Hawthorne Park to get people to be able to move someplace else, or we’re going to ask people eventually to move someplace else.”
All who are involved say The Expo is the best place people to find relief.
Funk says, “We will stand as long as we need to for Southern Oregon.”
The Expo says it still has need of basic hygiene supplies; as well as new pillows, blankets and sleeping bags.
Funk did not comment how much room is left at The Expo, but she says more area will soon be used for temporary camping.
