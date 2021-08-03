Jackson Co. leads state in daily Covid-19 cases

Home
JACKSON CO., Ore.- Jackson County reporting one of it’s largest amounts of new Covid-19 cases today.

Jackson County Public Health says the county is reporting 253 more cases today. That’s 89 more then the next closest county, Marion, which has 164 cases.

The department says some of the cases are left over from Saturday and Sunday. It’s also reporting 2 more Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the county’s total to 159.

Some other southern Oregon case totals: Josephine County with 41, Klamath County with 27, and Curry County with 32. Lane County has 127 new cases, and Douglas County has 83.

