Jackson Co. looking to replace Howard Prairie marina

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County is taking advantage of its low water levels at Howard Prairie, by replacing its marina. The marina typically ends up on dry land with low water levels.
The county has been working with the Bureau of Reclamation, to replace the marina for the last 5 years. Jackson County has just over $2-million in federal grant funding for the project and has the next year and a half to use the funds.
The Board of Commissioners approved some general funds to help advance it further.
“A nice brand new marina like this include with the millions of dollars of upgrades that we’ve done to the campground up there at Howard Prairie is really going to create a destination for people to go from all over northern California and Oregon,” said Steve Lambert, Jackson County Parks, and Roads Department.
This week, the county is working to get the permits in place. Lambert says he hopes the public can use the space in the next year and a half
