Casey’s restaurant in Klamath Falls appeals OSHA’s nearly $28k fine

KLAMATH FALLS – After being hit with a second fine from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for Covid-19 violations, owners of Casey’s restaurant in Klamath Falls are fighting back.
Casey’s, which has another restaurant in Roseburg, has appealed its $27,660 fine from OSHA. The violations claim that it allowed indoor dining while the county was at extreme risk late last year, along with three other health and safety claims.
In a YouTube video shared last year by Freedom Foundation, the owners of the restaurant defended its actions of reopening despite restrictions. It was released following their first fine from OSHA for $8,900
“Look, OSHA has fined us, and they have fined us even more, and we’re going to stay open.” Owner Patty Patzke said on the video.
OSHA spokesperson Aaron Corvin says the state’s goal is for business compliance but will continue to enforce as necessary. Corvin acknowledged Casey’s appeal but hinted at its chances of not being overturned.
“There’s no doubt it’s been challenging, we like to see these employers complying from the get-go,” Corvin told NBC5 news. “At the end of the day, we would not be issuing the citation if we didn’t think we had a credible case and would prevail ultimately.”
The owners of the restaurant did not comment on the situation but say a statement is forthcoming.
