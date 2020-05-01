Jackson Co. Public Health urges caution when reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health says we need to be cautious as we begin reopening the state this month.
Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says we will all still need to be doing social and physical distancing, wearing facial coverings, and washing our hands frequently.
Dr. Shames says for many people continuing to isolate at home, this will still be the rule.
“A lot of people are really struggling to make their rent and find money for food… and I think everybody gets that. It’s the reason we need to reopen, but we really need to do it smartly,” he said.
Dr. Shames says he’s also pleased the state will be monitoring 100,000 people.
He believes the group of volunteers will detect any increase in cases quickly, so we can re-adjust as needed.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.