Jackson Co. Public Health urges caution when reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health says we need to be cautious as we begin reopening the state this month.

Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says we will all still need to be doing social and physical distancing, wearing facial coverings, and washing our hands frequently.

Dr. Shames says for many people continuing to isolate at home, this will still be the rule.

“A lot of people are really struggling to make their rent and find money for food… and I think everybody gets that. It’s the reason we need to reopen, but we really need to do it smartly,” he said.

Dr. Shames says he’s also pleased the state will be monitoring 100,000 people.

He believes the group of volunteers will detect any increase in cases quickly, so we can re-adjust as needed.

