Grants Pass manufacturing facility worker tests positive for COVID-19, coworkers say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Employees at a Grants Pass plant are back at work Friday after they tell us a worker there tested positive for COVID-19.
Several employees at the Grants Pass MasterBrand Cabinets plant says they were notified of the case Thursday.
They say the employee who tested positive hasn’t been in the facility since last Friday but the results came back Friday. That’s when workers were sent home and the plant was closed and cleaned.
The company forwarded our request for comment to its corporate offices in Indiana. We haven’t heard back.
Josephine County Public Health says they can’t comment due to privacy concerns.