Jackson County Animal Shelter no longer ‘no kill’ shelter

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Jackson County Animal Shelter is losing its no-kill status.

A shelter is typically considered a no-kill if it has a live release rate of more than 90%. Right now, the shelter is at about 88%.

The shelter is open admission meaning it can’t refuse stray animals. The shelter program manager says meeting the goal of being a no-kill facility has been challenging.

“What is driving the decrease in our live release rate really there are several things, one is the increase in the number of animals that are coming into the facility, because we are a government facility and we do have to prioritize public safety we are the reservoir for these animals that are difficult to adopt, so it does take more resources and more time,” said Program Manager, Kim Casey

She encourages people to consider adopting an animal from a shelter.

If you’d like to learn more visit jacksoncountyor.org