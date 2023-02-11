Phoenix students put welding skills to the test

PHOENIX, Ore. —A group of Phoenix High School welding students are using their skills to help the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

In December, a resource officer and two deputies went to a welding class. They asked the students to make bumpers, for their pit maneuver practice. The class has been working on it ever since.

The welding teacher says the project lets them grow their skills.

“They love it because it just gives them so much freedom and they are using so many different skill sets and they see an end result they see progress each time, it’s really nice it’s reassuring,” said the welding teacher, Jessee Holcomb.

He expects the project to be done by April.

