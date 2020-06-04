Jackson County approved to enter Phase 2 reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County has been approved to enter Phase 2 of Governor Kate Brown’s plan to reopen Oregon.
After 21 days in Phase 1, individual counties who met certain requirements were be able to apply to enter Phase 2 and further relax COVID-19 restrictions. This can include the reappearance of sports and the reopening of movie theaters, bowling alleys, and similar businesses. Larger gatherings of up to 250 people will also be allowed, as long as specific requirements can be met.
On the afternoon of June 4, Jackson County officials announced their county has been approved to move forward from Phase 1 to Phase 2.
“I want to be clear that moving to Phase 2 comes with increased risk,” Governor Brown told the county. “With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase. You should be proud of the work done thus far by your local public health department to test, track, and isolate new cases of COVID-19. That work has made it possible for your county to move to the next phase”
Brown said sending students back to physical schools this fall is one of her top priorities. She said if all goes well, students should be able to go back to classrooms, but it will look different with physical distancing measures in effect.
Phase 2 will likely not end until there is a widely available treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, the governor said.