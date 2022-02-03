Jackson County commissioners discuss emergency plans

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County commissioners met with the county’s emergency manager Thursday morning to discuss the county’s emergency plans. Emergency manager Holly Powers said she and her team have been working on the county ‘Emergency Operations Plan’ or EOP.

The EOP serves as a legal and conceptual plan for the county and its various departments. According to Powers, the basic plan will have some updates from the after-action review of the Almeda fire. That was the independent report commissioned by the county last year.

“Over the last eight months, our contractor has produced an initial draft. [It] is currently under review here in the emergency management program by staff, just to go over those first main chunks of updates,” said Powers. She said once there is a final version of the plan, the accounting department and stakeholders will be able to comment and review.

Afterwards, there will be an updated plan. It will then go to the commissioners and the public for review around April or May. The plan is set to be finished in June.