Jackson County deputies plan DUII patrols this holiday weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will be specifically targeting drivers who may be driving under the influence of intoxicants this holiday weekend.
JCSO said deputies will be working overtime conducting DUII saturation patrols from November 22 to November 26. Their effort will be funded with grant money.
“Thanksgiving should be a time to celebrate with friends and family,” JSCO representatives wrote. “Please join us in keeping this holiday season tragedy-free.”
JSCO offered the following tip for those who choose to include alcohol in their holiday celebration:
- HAVE A PLAN: Plan to drive sober or designate someone else to do so. Save the number of a taxi company in your phone so you always have a backup plan.
- DRINK OR DRIVE: Once you know where you’ll celebrate, decide whether you’re drinking or driving – choose only one.
- GETTING AROUND: Before you take your first sip, leave your keys at home or give them to a friend. If you’re the designated driver, don’t drink. If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation to get home safely.
- PASSENGERS, TOO: Drivers aren’t the only ones at risk. Only accept a ride from a sober driver.
- HELP A FRIEND: If you know people who are about to drive while impaired, help them to make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Police add if you suspect an impaired driver is on the road, call police immediately.