Police deal with “fish waste spill” in downtown Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. – Police in one Northern California town dealt with a “fishy” situation early Tuesday morning.
At about 7:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department said a “fish waste spill” shut down one lane of 5th street in downtown Eureka. “Be advised that only one lane of 5th street is open at M street while we wait for equipment to respond to clean up this fish waste spill,” EPD wrote. “Consider an alternate route if traveling north this morning.”
EPD didn’t elaborate as to the origins of the fish spill, but they did say Caltrans was assisting with the cleanup. One person posted a comment on EPD’s Facebook post about the incident, “Slammed on the brakes, load flew over the cab.”
All lanes were re-opened by 9:00 a.m.