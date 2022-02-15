Jackson County Fire District 3 is now delivering at-home COVID tests directly to your front door

Jen Yost
Posted by Jen Yost February 15, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County Fire District 3 is now delivering at-home COVID tests directly to your front door.

Fire District 3 says it’s working with public health to distribute the tests.  You can visit their website and click “add permit” in the burn permit window.

Then, select “JACKSON DISTRICT 3 COVID Test Kit Application” and fill out the form.  It says it takes about two days for the kits to be distributed.

It can also be picked up at the Fire District’s administration office.  One test per household is allowed, while supplies last.

If you have trouble signing up, please make sure you are in Fire District 3’s jurisdiction.

